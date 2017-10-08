Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS The Leeu Collection appoints Knack Marketing as its India Rep Set in and around picturesque Franschhoek in South Africa’s Cape winelands and in the scenic Lake District in England, the Leeu Collection has appointed Knack Marketing as its official representative in India. The appointment supports the Leeu Collection’s strategy to develop the potential of the Indian outbound market.



The Leeu Collection comprises three five-star properties in South Africa: Leeu Estates, a country house retreat and boutique winery in the Franschhoek valley; Leeu House, an equally exclusive boutique hotel in the heart of Franschhoek; and Le Quartier Français, a romantic boutique hotel and three-bedroom LQF Villa, also located in the village of Franschhoek. The portfolio also comprises luxury boutique hotel Linthwaite House, located in the heart of England’s Lake District and set in established gardens and well-maintained private woodland grounds. Linthwaite House, which is on a hilltop overlooking Lake Windermere, is the perfect base from which to explore the scenic surroundings.



Leeu Collection’s Founder Analjit Singh (aka BAS) said, “It is in my DNA to build, to create and to develop. The Leeu Collection is the manifestation of my vision for sophisticated escapes and unique guest experiences steeped in passion and pleasure.”



“The Cape winelands is a beautiful area where travellers can enjoy the stunning landscapes, but when that is combined with top-notch hospitality it creates a whole new dimension to the itinerary. Each property is unique and handpicked, making it special in its very own way. Every moment spent at the Leeu Collection is craft fully designed to delight guests every time. We are absolutely thrilled to represent the Leeu Collection and are looking forward to pampering the Indian traveller in the right setting,” added Medha Sampat, Founder, Knack Marketing.



