Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS The Times Group and WMTC partner to launch AMTCI To be held on 7th & 8th March, 2017, the AMTC will showcase the best of the healthcare and medical tourism industry in Asia. With Asia becoming a global hub for medical tourism, key stakeholders from across the healthcare services and medical tourism industry will come together at the Asia Medical Tourism Congress India (AMCTI). A platform created by The Times Group in partnership with World Medical Tourism Congress (WMTC), AMCTI is an event cum exhibition envisioned to be the largest congregation of the Medical Tourism industry in India.



The AMTCI, scheduled to take place in Noida on March 7 & 8, will witness the participation of leading public and private healthcare entities, directors of healthcare institutions, hospitals and doctors from the Europe, SAARC region, Africa and more. India ranks among the leading medical tourism destinations in Asia, mainly due to the low cost of treatment, high quality of healthcare infrastructure and the widespread availability of highly-skilled doctors. Rising healthcare costs in developed countries and an increase in the numbers of the uninsured has also driven the expansion of the medical tourism industry, with the industry projected to grow at 25% annually.



AMTCI is a 2-day show offering a platform for discussions around trends and opportunities presented by Medical Tourism to position India as a leading wellness travel destination. AMTCI will open up multiple business opportunities in the medical tourism sector in India.



Commenting on the event, Deepak Lamba, President, Times Strategic Solutions Ltd. stated, “With India poised to play a bigger role in the global health tourism segment, we look forward to working alongside the World Medical Tourism Association, by launching AMTCI to service this sector in a holistic manner. AMTCI would impact the global medical ecosystem as it is set to see participation from over 30 countries.”



Commenting on the AMTCI, Jonathan Edelheit, CEO of Medical Tourism Association said, “This event will continue to help raise India’s brand and awareness in medical tourism. The MTA is bringing in buyers from around the world to network with the top leading Indian and Asian hospitals. The World Medical Tourism Congress will give a great impetus to this growth as healthcare institutions, state governments, investors from around the world and corporates come together to explore business opportunities. Medical Tourism not only impacts the healthcare markets, but lifts up the countries entire economy and infrastructure.”



With participation by 50+ international speakers, more than four conference tracks, up to 150 hosted qualified VIP buyers from international markets, 1000+ delegates and 100+ exhibitors displaying a wide variety of products, AMTCI has all the ingredients needed to give the medical tourism ecosystem a shot in the arm.



