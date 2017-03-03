The Times Group and WMTC partner to launch AMTCI

With Asia becoming a global hub for medical tourism, key stakeholders
from across the healthcare services and medical tourism industry will
come together at the Asia Medical Tourism Congress India (AMCTI). A
platform created by The Times Group in partnership with World Medical
Tourism Congress (WMTC), AMCTI is an event cum exhibition envisioned to
be the largest congregation of the Medical Tourism industry in India.
The
AMTCI, scheduled to take place in Noida on March 7 & 8, will
witness the participation of leading public and private healthcare
entities, directors of healthcare institutions, hospitals and doctors
from the Europe, SAARC region, Africa and more. India ranks among the
leading medical tourism destinations in Asia, mainly due to the low cost
of treatment, high quality of healthcare infrastructure and the
widespread availability of highly-skilled doctors. Rising healthcare
costs in developed countries and an increase in the numbers of the
uninsured has also driven the expansion of the medical tourism industry,
with the industry projected to grow at 25% annually.
AMTCI is a
2-day show offering a platform for discussions around trends and
opportunities presented by Medical Tourism to position India as a
leading wellness travel destination. AMTCI will open up multiple
business opportunities in the medical tourism sector in India.
Commenting
on the event, Deepak Lamba, President, Times Strategic Solutions Ltd.
stated, “With India poised to play a bigger role in the global health
tourism segment, we look forward to working alongside the World Medical
Tourism Association, by launching AMTCI to service this sector in a
holistic manner. AMTCI would impact the global medical ecosystem as it
is set to see participation from over 30 countries.”
Commenting
on the AMTCI, Jonathan Edelheit, CEO of Medical Tourism Association
said, “This event will continue to help raise India’s brand and
awareness in medical tourism. The MTA is bringing in buyers from around
the world to network with the top leading Indian and Asian hospitals.
The World Medical Tourism Congress will give a great impetus to this
growth as healthcare institutions, state governments, investors from
around the world and corporates come together to explore business
opportunities. Medical Tourism not only impacts the healthcare markets,
but lifts up the countries entire economy and infrastructure.”
With
participation by 50+ international speakers, more than four conference
tracks, up to 150 hosted qualified VIP buyers from international
markets, 1000+ delegates and 100+ exhibitors displaying a wide variety
of products, AMTCI has all the ingredients needed to give the medical
tourism ecosystem a shot in the arm.