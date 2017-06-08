Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS The Travel Corporation’s Family of Brands partners with VizEat The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) family of brands including Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Contiki, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Busabout and Evans Evans are pleased to announce their global partnership with VizEat, the innovative and immersive food experience platform, bringing travellers together by offering immersive culinary experiences with their 22,000 local hosts in 110 countries.



Beginning this summer, TTC’s guests will have an opportunity to enjoy these immersive food experiences on selected trips or as optional experiences through the assistance of their knowledgeable Travel Directors and Tour Managers.



TTC’s travel brands will be able to connect their guests to these VizEat hosts who are trained chefs and home cooks where they will share their delicious meals and learn about new cultures with other travellers and foodies from across the globe. They will sample regional specialties and traditional cuisine in unique locations with a relaxed ambience.



“Our partnership with VizEat will enable our guests from across our 30+ TTC travel brands to discover amazing and fun culinary experiences in each destination which we visit while also interacting with the local people and creating unforgettable memories,” said Brett Tollman, Chief Executive Officer, The Travel Corporation. “We also share similar values by offering experiential experiences and meeting like-minded travellers from around the world.”



"We're thrilled to announce this global partnership with TTC and this marks a great opportunity for more travellers worldwide the chance to uncover immersive culinary experiences with locals wherever they go," said Jean-Michel Petit, Chief Executive Officer of VizEat. "It's a great match for both of us: TTC family of brands plans the most memorable experiences for their clients and VizEat is aligned in this search for unforgettable and authentic moments."



