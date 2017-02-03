Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS The Ultimate Travelling Camp joins Exclusive Virtuoso Network The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), operating on the concept of 'Glamping' in India with its mobile luxury camps, has made it to the elite list of Virtuoso luxury properties. This esteemed affiliation will give TUTC access to network of the best luxury tour operators and travel agents, with more than 11,400 advisors worldwide.



Rajnish Sabharwal, Chief Operating Officer, TUTC said, “We are very delighted to know that TUTC has been accepted into Virtuoso’s rich portfolio of luxury suppliers. With this prestigious association we aim to leverage the group’s extensive network and reach out to travellers from around the globe, offering bespoke glamping experiences.”



Virtuoso is a by invitation only luxury travel network that specialises in connecting the world's best travellers with the world's best vacation destinations - in the best ways possible. Their relationships, with the finest travel companies, provide the network's affluent clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access.

