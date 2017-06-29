Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Thomas Cook Group completes acquisition of Kuoni’s global DMS network The Thomas Cook India Group has completed the acquisition of a significant part of Kuoni’s global DMS network. As a part of this acquisition, the Thomas Cook India Group will now include Destination Management Specialists (DMS) like Asian Trails (APAC), Desert Adventures (MENA), ATM-Australian Tours Management (Australia), Allied T Pro (North America), Private Safaris (Eastern Africa) and Private Safaris (Southern Africa) under its network creating a seamless delivery capability for the group and its B2B and B2C customers across 21 countries and 4 continents.



With this move, The Thomas Cook India Group’s travel business network has now expanded significantly with the addition of 17 new countries, increasing its footprint to now cover 21 countries.



The Group, which prior to this acquisition, comprised Thomas Cook (India), SOTC Travel, TCI-SITA and Kuoni Hong Kong had a network spanning 4 countries - India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Hong Kong.



Commenting on this development, Madhavan Menon, CMD, The Thomas Cook India Group., said, “This acquisition of a significant part of Kuoni’s Global Destination Management network represents an important milestone for a rapidly growing Thomas Cook India Group, as we deliver on our stated strategy of rapid expansion in the Asia Pacific region. Now with a significantly enhanced global footprint across 4 continents and 21 countries, we have over 6,500 employees serving customers across the world under some of the most respected brands in the travel space.”



He added, “This acquisition helps us enhance and integrate our end to end service delivery capabilities and target strategic benefits across our inbound, outbound, MICE and corporate travel businesses – helping deliver superior products, service and value to our stakeholders.”



