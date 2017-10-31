Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Thomas Cook India acquires Tata Capital's travel firm As per a PTI report, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd said it has completed the acquisition of Tata Capital's wholly owned subsidiary TC Travel and Services Ltd. "The company has completed on October 30, the 100 per cent stake acquisition of TC Travel and Services Ltd from Tata Capital Ltd," Thomas Cook India said in a regulatory filing.



Last month, Thomas Cook India board had approved signing of an agreement with Tata group firm Tata Capital to acquire the latter's wholly owned subsidiaries, Tata Capital Forex and TC Travel and Services. The company, however, did not give details about the foreign exchange company.(Source: PTI)

