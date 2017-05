Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Thomas Cook India eyes 16% growth in holidays business during FY18 Thomas Cook India Ltd is aiming at up to 16% growth for its holidays business during the current financial year. The company also expects online sales to increase contribution to the holidays business going forward from around 21% at present, reports PTI.



"We are looking at a growth of 14 to 16% in our holidays business going forward during this fiscal year," Madhavan Menon, Chairman and Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) said.





Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter