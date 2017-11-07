Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Thomas Cook (India) Ltd records 27% growth in total income from Operations The Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Group today declared strong consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017, with a growth in total Income from Operations of 27% from INR 21,192 million to INR 26,906 million and a PAT increase from INR 200 million to INR 740 million.



Thomas Cook (Travel Services Group):

The Travel Services Group (excluding Quess & Sterling) registered a 31% growth in Revenue from Operations from INR 10,235 million to INR 13,433 million. The period saw the acquisition of Kuoni’s global Destination Management (DMS) network across 17 countries being completed and factored for the first time, into the results of this quarter.



Against the backdrop of the quarter being the traditional lean period for many of the travel businesses, the turbulence post GST implementation (with resultant short term impacts felt across both retail and B2B clients causing softened sale closures) factoring in the cost of acquisition of Kuoni’s global DMS network and one-time gains taken in the same quarter last FY, the Travel Services Group registered an EBIT of INR 189 million against INR 478 million in the same period last year.



Quess Corp Limited:

Revenue grew 25.2% to INR 12,740 million from INR 10,177 million, EBITDA grew 20.5% to INR 665 million from INR 551 million, PAT grew 366.7% to INR 1,406 million from INR 301 million.



Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited:

Room nights and resort revenues grew by 11% & 10% respectively, in spite of nil occupancy in Darjeeling and Gangtok resorts, due to regional disturbances. The EBITDA loss reduced, due to various cost rationalization initiatives undertaken. The company opened a new jungle resort in Kanha, MP and another Greenfield resort at Wayanad, North Kerala. For the half year ending September 17, resort income grew 17% over the same period last year.



Madhavan Menon, Chairman and Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “The mid and long term growth opportunity in travel - from and to Asia, is crystal clear. To leverage this opportunity, our focus remains on 1) Risk Diversification - with our acquisition of Kuoni’s global Destination Management network across 17 countries 2) Consolidation - via our just completed acquisition of Tata Capital’s Travel & Forex businesses and c) Productivity – with increasing investments in technology across digitization, automation and analytics. This three pronged strategic approach, will ensure we are in the best position to leverage the global network we have created, to maximize stakeholder value.”



Weekly e-Newsletter