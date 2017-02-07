Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Tornos Destinations promotes Gastroutes culinary tours Tornos Destinations (India) Private Limited, a tour operating company based out of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh recently rolled out a new brand – Gastroutes, focusing primarily on culinary experiences and curated food tours in India. Gastroutes will be a focused brand of Tornos that will benefit from the existing expertise of the company in this domain. The brand will have a separate identity in terms of logo, website and management.



Gastroutes will be focusing extensively on food itineraries in India and will be one of its kind to share its expertise with other tour companies who wish to operate their tours in this domain. Gastroutes will be one umbrella to curate city food walks, Indian cooking experiences, Indian street food and stand-alone restaurant recommendations. Serious culinary travellers and foreign chefs intending to explore and even learn Indian cuisine will be the target audience for Gastroutes that intends to position itself in the niche area of gastronomy tours.



Prateek Hira, CEO, Tornos Destinations (India) Private Limited, believes that they will be able to tap focused food tour market that is quite mature world over, but is still in the nascent stage in India. He added, “Micro-specialisation and experiential tours is what will drive growth in tourism now in a stiff OTA-driven market. To operate food tours requires a great deal of research at micro levels and gastronomy is a subject that is close to my heart. By way of this highly focused brand, the gap between the supply and the demand of such a highly-specialised product will be bridged.”



He lamented that the Indian inbound tour industry is actually going through a rough patch, not only due to stiff online competition, but also because of not being innovative enough to extend markets and offer niche products to existing markets. Specialised niche product such as ‘Gastroutes’ is the way to go for the Indian inbound businesses, he states. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter