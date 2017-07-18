 
Tuesday, 18 July, 2017, 13 : 00 PM [IST]

Tourism contribute 6.7% on average to GDP between 2009-2013: Mahesh Sharma
The average contribution of tourism to the country’s GDP was around 6.7% during the period between 2009 and 2013, Mahesh Sharma, Minister of Culture and Tourism (I/C), Government of India, said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sharma said as per the Second Tourism Satellite Account of India, the contribution of tourism to the country’s GDP in 2009-10,2010-11,2011 - and 2012-13 was 6.77%, 6.76%, 6.76% and 6.88% respectively. The contribution of the sector as far as employment generation was concerned was 10.17%, 10.78%, 11.49% and 12.36% in 2009- 10,2010-11,2011-12 and 2012- respectively, he added.

Source: PTI
 
