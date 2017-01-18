Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Trafalgar assures agents of 86% definite departures to Europe and Britain Trafalgar is making it easier for agents to secure additional 2017 sales to the Europe and Britain. It has confirmed that an unprecedented 86% of departures are now definite for this year. From living la dolce vita with private dining after-hours at The Vatican, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival in Scotland and savouring the flavours of Spain, Portugal and Morocco, the wealth of authentic, effortless and fun travel options available are unparalleled.



Gavin Tollman, CEO, Trafalgar commented, “There is no doubt that Britain is back and Europe remains ever-enchanting. Demand for these destinations in 2017 has been enormously encouraging and it’s tremendous to see solid growth across the entire portfolio. Scandinavia, Russia and Iceland are all performing well, in addition to our perennially popular Britain and Ireland, Italy and Central Europe itineraries. If your clients haven’t yet secured their spot, they are seriously missing out.”



Nicholas Lim, President, Trafalgar (Asia) added, “At Trafalgar, our passion and desire to succeed is second to none. Such success would not be possible without the strength of relationships with our valued trade partners, who drive us to ensure they are equipped to sell our brand experience with confidence and ease. We’d like to sincerely thank our agent partners for the exceptional start to 2017 and we are thrilled to further ease their selling endeavours by confirming that our definite departures are now running at an exceptional 86%.”



