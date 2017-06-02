Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Trafalgar records 21% growth from India in 2016 Shifts its office to a bigger commercial space in suburban Mumbai Escorted group tour operator Trafalgar, a holiday brand of The Travel Corporation, has witnessed a growth of 21% from India during January to December, 2016. Talking about this, Nicolas Lim, President-Asia, Trafalgar, said, "We have recorded a consistent growth of 40% for repeat travel from India and in 2016, we recorded 21% growth from this market. From January to May this year, we have already achieved a 13% growth and are hopeful of continuing the momentum further." Lim was in Mumbai yesterday to inaugurate Trafalgar’s new office (a larger space than the previous one) in Vile Parle.



Trafalgar has been operating in India since the past five years now and accepts bookings through its PSAs and travel partners. "Our focus is on tapping the high-end travellers in India. Majority of our client from India belongs to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi, but we are now seeing some bookings from Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kochi."



As far as their trade activities are concerned, Trafalgar conducts joint sales calls with trade partners and training for front line agency staff. "We are contemplating to conduct a FAM trip for travel agents in India in November, nothing has been finalised yet," he said.



Currently, Trafalgar is offering 230 itineraries with 130 of them dedicated to Europe. "From India, this year we have seen great demand for Spain and Portugal. Last year, our Indian guests opted for Europe, Mexico, Canada, Croatia, Greece, etc."



Trafalgar is a 70-year old travel brand, which offers experiential, niche and authentic travel experiences to its clients. In India, besides leisure travel, Trafalgar is also receiving interest for small MICE, especially incentives group.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter