Travel start-up The Remote Life debuts with 'workcation' model Promoting the digital nomad model, The Remote Life, a unique travel start-up works with corporate organisations such as Google, Accenture, Amazon, Uber, Zoomcar, etc. which have remote work policies for employees. The Remote Life is a venture of Sixty9 Innovations Pvt. Ltd. In its initial month-long travel itinerary, the company has started off with a tour to Ubud in Bali, Indonesia from April 1-30, 2017. In May, they will take professionals to Siam Reap in Cambodia and Koh Lanta, Thailand in June.



By end of the year, The Remote Life plans to launch itineraries to Europe and South America. It is also on the lookout for vendor collaborations to roll out a tour package to Africa next year.



Thirty working people are carefully shortlisted from the number of applications received. Each traveller will be paying a standardised rate of USD 1,300 (in local currency) which includes return flight, accommodation on single occupancy, breakfast, 24x7 internet access, airport transfers, visa, insurance, local SIM card and planned community activities and workshops. Personal expenses are not covered under the programme.



“In this age of start-ups and young top management, companies are more than ever realising the commutation issues faced by the employees and are going for work from home policy. Also, people keep passionately talking about travelling but are hardly able to take the time out. Thus, we thought of launching a travel company that assists futuristic corporate entities with remote work policies to enable their employees travel and work at the same time. Such a concept brings in better retention for the company thereby making employees more creative and productive,” exclaimed Nishchal Dua, Founder, The Remote Life.



He feels that doing activities and attending workshops with fellow travellers boosts personality development both personally and professionally. Talking about the concerns in their working, Dua confesses, “It is a challenge to bring like-minded people together for a month-long travel experience. We balance the act with equal participants from both the genders, diverse cultures and varied sectors. However, the room service mindset among people is a constraint at times,” he said.





