Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS TravelBullz to invest USD 2.5 lakh on digitalisation over next two years TravelBullz, a Destination Management Company (DMC), will be investing around USD 2.5 lakh for complete digitalisation of their systems and processes over the next two years. The company, according to its Founder and President, KD Singh, has engaged Thailand-based technology company to complete the tech up-gradation process within the next two years.



Talking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor on the sidelines of the travel exchange programme organised by TCEB in Bangkok, Singh said that the entire digitalisation process will be completed in three phases within the designated two-year period.



"We are specifically focusing on digitalising the processes related to MICE and FIT travellers. We want to provide seamless information to the travellers starting from what to pack for their trips, weather conditions at the destination, what activities to do and what not to, seeking their feedbacks about our services on real-time, etc." he said.



For TravelBullz, Singh said, MICE and groups are major business segment comprising 60% of the total business followed by FIT. "We expect the ratio to continue in the way each growing simultaneously." When asked specifically on traffic to Thailand, he said that it has seen stupendous growth in FIT travel in recent months, with TravelBullz alone doing 92% more business in the month of June compared to the last year.



Last minute booking has become a trend today and therefore unless companies are technology driven, Singh said it is difficult to cater to that segment. Since TravelBullz is a technology driven company, they are able to give instant confirmations and vouchers in a hassle free way.



