Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS TravelNevada establishes new Travel Industry Award TravelNevada announced the establishment of the Larry J. Friedman Industry Partner of the Year Award. In celebration of long-time Nevada tourism industry leader, Larry Friedman, the Division of Tourism and Nevada Commission on Tourism will present this annual award at its Rural Roundup conference. The award commemorates the person or organisation that has excelled in its partnership with the Nevada tourism industry through hosting familiarisation trips, participating in domestic and/or international travel shows or cooperative marketing programmes.



Friedman, who has worked in sales and marketing for various Nevada tourism entities, spent more than 26 years at the Nevada Commission on Tourism, now called TravelNevada. Friedman retires from state service on December 28, 2016. During his tenure, he developed the annual Rural Roundup conference, helped educate the industry through the Nevada Tourism University, assisted with the creation of the National Scenic Byways in Nevada, and expanded the rural marketing and infrastructure grants program resulting in the generation of innovative marketing programs, special events and historic building preservation across rural Nevada.



Friedman led the TravelNevada international sales and marketing efforts where he opened international markets including India, Brazil, France, Australia and South Korea, negotiated the nonstop Volaris flight from Guadalajara to Reno, and coordinated the Nevada Marketplace as part of the Governor’s Global Tourism Summit. Friedman is especially well-known for his passion and energy for the industry and generating partnerships with private and public entities.



The inaugural Larry J. Friedman Industry Partner of the Year Award will be presented at Rural Roundup, April 26 to 28, 2017 in Elko.



