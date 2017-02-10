Travelport on diversification mode

Travelport is looking at diversifying its portfolio with hotels and car hire services. Talking about this, Ian Heywood, Head of Product and Marketing, Air Commerce, Travelport, said, “Travelport is trying to move away from being a traditional GDS to emerge as travel commerce platform. Besides the traditional airline booking, we are trying to change the way we are work on the merchandising side. We have devised a programme to diversify to other segments of the travel industry like hotel bookings and car hire services, as well Travelport digital, which has mobile app capabilities, a growing area for the industry players. With diversification, we will offer best in-class hotel content, and bring onboard small car hire operators from across the world.”





As far as the hotel offering is concerned, Travelport will build API connections to small boutique hotels, which can be incorporated into large systems for bookings.





Last September, IndiGo partnered with Travelport to share its fares, ancillary products and offers into the travel commerce platform. “We are looking at working with other LCCs from India, who are looking at overseas expansion. The LCCs are recognising it’s more beneficial to work with a third party provider who can bring in large number of agencies and offer user-friendly interface through API connections because we make it easier to book ancillaries.”



