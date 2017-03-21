Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Travkart.com to offer cashback with TravCash Travkart.com, specialising in fixed departures and curated itineraries has launched TravCash, a cashback currency on its portal which can be earned or used under offers applicable on the website and mobile application. Each unit of TravCash is equal to INR 1 and can be redeemed when booking holidays online as a form of discounting.



Customers can earn TravCash when booking products from Travkart.com such as domestic and international holidays, add-ons and activities. Customers can also earn TravCash by participating in promotions or flash sale offers and also through the Refer and Earn program by encouraging others to sign up on the portal. Customers can pay for their bookings of air as well as non-air packages using TravCash on any number of transactions. New users upon downloading the mobile application receive INR 3,000 worth of TravCash in their wallet and receive additional discounts and benefits up to INR 10,000 + INR 10,000 in TravCash.



Speaking on the launch, Manheer Singh Sethi, Co-founder, Travkart.com commented, “We are constantly striving to enhance the value proposition of our products and provide customers with the most efficient and inclusive services. Our brand promise of providing comprehensive travel solutions also includes offering customers the most value for their money. Through TravCash, users can avail cashbacks every time they make a booking on the portal and use the currency as discount on subsequent bookings. Keeping in line with our customer-oriented approach, we wish to reward our users through TravCash for choosing Travkart as their travel assistant.”



