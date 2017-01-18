Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS TrawellTag Cover-More partners with GoAir to provide travel assistance and insurance A global assistance and travel insurance provider, TrawellTag Cover-More, announced their partnership with GoAir India. TrawellTag Cover-More will provide specialised travel assistance services including insurance for GoAir passengers opting for domestic travel. The association rides on Cover-More’s upgrade of their proprietary optimisation platform, ‘Impulse’ which works in real time to offer travel protection plans matched to the customer’s profile, based on the details provided while booking their tickets.



This strategic alliance is expected to go hand in hand with GoAir’s motto of 'Fly Smart' that is aimed at offering passengers a holistic, quality-assured, and time-efficient service through value for money in fares and services. This alliance is said to suit the needs of the Indian traveller, particularly the new age traveller who prefers customised solutions.



Dev Karvat, MD and CEO, TrawellTag Cover-More said, “We are delighted to partner with GoAir to provide our unique travel assistance and insurance services to GoAir’s customers throughout India. Impulse is the key to our new strategic partnership as it not only equips the travellers with holistic travel protection but also enables our client to enhance ancillary revenue though an agile online technology.”



Karvat stressed that Indians are gradually realising the risks of travelling even within the country and service providers have taken up the onus of educating travellers and ensuring they travel smart and safe.



Karvat also mentioned that TrawellTag Cover-More has upgraded its team and infrastructure to provide dedicated support to GoAir in product innovation, claims management and emergency assistance.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter