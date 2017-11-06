Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Tripadvisor appoints Sally Davey as Global Director, Industry Relations TripAdvisor announced the appointment of Sally Davey in the role of Global Director, Industry Relations. Davey will lead TripAdvisor Industry Relations in support of the tourism industry, and serve as TripAdvisor’s liaison and ambassador for hospitality trade associations and government tourism organisations. Her chief focus will be building awareness and providing education about the benefits, resources, policies, products, tools and services of the TripAdvisor platform.



Davey joined TripAdvisor in 2014 when the company she founded, Tripbod.com, was acquired by TripAdvisor Media Group, and has since served as Product Director. Davey’s focus at TripAdvisor has been on collaborating with tourism business owners to create unique consumer products, such as TripAdvisor’s popular destination Travel Guides. As a long-standing entrepreneur and tourism business owner herself, Davey’s passion is in unlocking new opportunities for destinations, communities, and the businesses that serve them.



“We’re excited to have Sally Davey lead our Industry Relations efforts at TripAdvisor,” said Barbara Messing, Chief Marking Officer, TripAdvisor. “She understands that it’s our great community of travellers and business owners that makes TripAdvisor the world’s largest travel site and the importance of being a true partner to the industry.”



“I’m delighted to join the Industry Relations team to lead our future efforts in this space and build on the great work already underway,” said Davey. “I am a longstanding hospitality business owner myself and naturally passionate about the opportunities presented both by tourism broadly, and the TripAdvisor platform specifically. Since joining TripAdvisor, I have been heavily involved in our ground-breaking initiatives in animal welfare and our proactive refugee crisis relief efforts, alongside my product development work. As such, I am very proud to be a part of TripAdvisor and also of this industry, and I look forward to working with our partners to make a positive impact on the tourism and hospitality sector,” she added



Davey is based in TripAdvisor's London office.



