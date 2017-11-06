Tripadvisor appoints Sally Davey as Global Director, Industry Relations

TripAdvisor announced the appointment of Sally Davey in the role of
Global Director, Industry Relations. Davey will lead TripAdvisor
Industry Relations in support of the tourism industry, and serve as
TripAdvisor’s liaison and ambassador for hospitality trade associations
and government tourism organisations. Her chief focus will be building
awareness and providing education about the benefits, resources,
policies, products, tools and services of the TripAdvisor platform.
Davey
joined TripAdvisor in 2014 when the company she founded, Tripbod.com,
was acquired by TripAdvisor Media Group, and has since served as Product
Director. Davey’s focus at TripAdvisor has been on collaborating with
tourism business owners to create unique consumer products, such as
TripAdvisor’s popular destination Travel Guides. As a long-standing
entrepreneur and tourism business owner herself, Davey’s passion is in
unlocking new opportunities for destinations, communities, and the
businesses that serve them.
“We’re excited to have Sally Davey
lead our Industry Relations efforts at TripAdvisor,” said Barbara
Messing, Chief Marking Officer, TripAdvisor. “She understands that it’s
our great community of travellers and business owners that makes
TripAdvisor the world’s largest travel site and the importance of being a
true partner to the industry.”
“I’m delighted to join the
Industry Relations team to lead our future efforts in this space and
build on the great work already underway,” said Davey. “I am a longstanding
hospitality business owner myself and naturally passionate about the
opportunities presented both by tourism broadly, and the TripAdvisor
platform specifically. Since joining TripAdvisor, I have been heavily
involved in our ground-breaking initiatives in animal welfare and our
proactive refugee crisis relief efforts, alongside my product
development work. As such, I am very proud to be a part of TripAdvisor
and also of this industry, and I look forward to working with our
partners to make a positive impact on the tourism and hospitality
sector,” she added
Davey is based in TripAdvisor’s London office.