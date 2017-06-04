Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS TripAdvisor launches new site experience with innovative features TripAdvisor launched a new site experience and price comparison tool. In addition to a new sleek and streamlined look, travellers will now be able to access useful new tools and features to help them find their ideal hotel at great prices when they are ready to book, as well as get the best value on flights, vacation rentals, restaurants and tours and travel activities.



With advice from millions of global travellers, the newly redesigned site will empower travellers with - insights they need to make informed travel choices with the confidence that they will have a great trip.



Showcasing “Best Value” Hotel Rankings, hotels are now ranked by a variety of factors to help travellers find the best relative hotel value, based on their travel preferences. The new sort is based on a combination of traveller ratings, hotel rates, booking popularity, and the travellers’ own brand affinity and location.



“MyTrips” Itineraries Feature addresses the need to better “save” researched information on TripAdvisor, this new feature allows users to build and save trips on the site, collaborate and share them with family and friends and easily sync the information across their devices.



360 photos revolutionises the way travellers plan trips with access to more than 90 million candid traveller photos that show “the back of the hotel.” Now TripAdvisor is giving the full 360 perspective to give users a virtual tour inside hotel rooms and lobbies to give them an even clearer picture before they book. The site’s changes were also based heavily on feedback from TripAdvisor’s global community of more than 390 million monthly visitors.



"Consumer insights from our traveller community was a crucial part of our redesign process," said Barbara Messing, Chief Marketing Officer, TripAdvisor. "We are a site for travellers by travellers and it was important to make sure we were getting our community's input as we evolved our experience."



