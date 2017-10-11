Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS TripShelf partners with Abu Dhabi Tourism TripShelf announced a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi to encourage outbound tourism in the city. As a part of this partnership TripShelf will encourage online discovery of Abu Dhabi’s tourism offerings and provide the online traveller a variety of packages to choose from a large number of verified sellers.



Speaking about the partnership, Bejan Dinshaw, Country Manager - India, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, said, “We, at the Tourism and Culture Authority India Office, are very excited to partner with TripShelf as part of our ongoing efforts and promotions. We have noticed that more and more Indian customers are now venturing online for travel experiences. As a holidays marketplace, TripShelf offers more than 1,500 packages from over 350 verified sellers to Abu Dhabi, making them an ideal partner for us as we look forward to welcoming more Indian tourists to experience our country.”



Dhruv Raj Gupta, CEO, and Founder, TripShelf said, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce this partnership with Abu Dhabi at the beginning of festival and weddings season in India. The tour operator industry has for long felt neglected; they are now finally excited to embrace the change and sell their packages online. Abu Dhabi’s modern outlook towards the online world has us excited and makes them an ideal partner for our ongoing Diwali sale from 20th September 2017 to 20th October 2017.”



He added, “At TripShelf, we are relentlessly looking for ways to promote quality tour packages from verified sellers to our customers at competitive prices through automation, chatbots and machine learning. In the global travel space, India has been the number one source market for Abu Dhabi. Indians are also among the top spenders in Abu Dhabi, so tying up with them was a natural choice for us.”



TripShelf is a tech-enabled online marketplace that allows more than 350 tour operators offer their budget and luxury services to travellers across India. The one-year old startup provides a personalised experience to travellers by helping them discover, compare, enquire and buy tour packages from verified tour operators across the world.



