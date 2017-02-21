TripXOXO bags the ‘Excellence in Online Travel Booking Site B to C' award

TripXOXO, an online go-to destination for travellers has won the ‘Excellence in Online Travel Booking Site B to C’ award at SATTE Awards 2017. Heena Akhtar, Founder, TripXOXO was felicitated with the award by Vinod Zutshi, Secretary - Tourism, Government of India at Le Meridien, New Delhi on February 14, 2017.





At the 24th edition of SATTE Awards, TripXOXO received the award in the presence of Honourable Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma, Minister for Tourism, Government of India and other esteemed dignitaries, industry leaders and visionaries from across the country.





Akhtar said, “It’s a great moment for us to receive this prestigious award. We thank all our Partners and Customers for their patronage and to SATTE for recognising our work.” She further added, “This definitely encourages us to work harder and serve our clients and customers better.”