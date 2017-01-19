Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS TripXOXO’s ‘Republic Day Plan’ to offer flat 26% cashback TripXOXO, an online go-to destination for travellers looking for ‘activities and things-to-do’ across the world is celebrating India’s 67th Republic Day and has introduced a ‘Republic Day Plan’ for all travel enthusiasts looking for trip ideas and activities around the world between January 24 to 29, 2017.



As a part of this plan, customers can avail flat 26% cashback on all bookings done till January 29 for travel between January 24 to 29. Ranging upto INR 5000/- per customer (maximum), the cashback will be credited directly to the customers TripXOXO wallet on the completion of the activity.



Heena Akhtar, Founder, TripXOXO commented, “With Republic Day falling on a Thursday, it’s a great opportunity for travel enthusiasts to go on a long holiday, and to make their travel experience even better and value based, we have introduced the ‘Republic Day Plan’. On any booking done till January 29, customers can avail flat 26% cashback on their total bill value. We have some awesome deals and activities/trip ideas that people can book during their vacation and, those who do not wish to travel but want to enjoy a day in their own city, we have multiple activity options for them as well.”



