TUTC announces Early Bird Promotion for travel agents

The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), a glamping brand with the luxurious and widely popular Chamba Camp Thiksey and Chamba Camp Diskit in Ladakh has introduced a special promotion for travel agents. TUTC offers them the opportunity to earn a complimentary night for their clients on a three-night stay package, at one of the luxury suite tents.



Travel agents stand a chance to earn incentives over and above their existing commission on this limited offer, for bookings made before March 31, 2017. Chamba Camp, Thiksey operates May 15 to October 10 and Chamba Camp, Diskit from May 15 to September 30, which is considered to be the most favourable time to visit Ladakh.



Speaking on the offer, Rajnish Sabharwal, Chief Operating Officer, TUTC said, "Travel operators play an important role in promoting our bespoke experiences, not only locally but also across the globe. Our early bird offers allow customers to save more and plan their holidays in advance, at the same time serves as an incentive for our associated agents who give us unique opportunities in reaching out to new customers."



