Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Uber hikes taxi fares by up to 15% As per the PTI report, Uber has hiked fares of its entry-level offering ‘UberGO’ by up to 15% in Delhi- NCR. The US-based firm has increased ride time charge to INR 1.5 per minute from INR 1 earlier. Uber charges INR 6 per km for up to 20 km and INR 12 per km thereafter at a base fare of INR 60 for UberGO. The ride time charges — calculated on the basis of total time of the ride — for ‘UberPOOL’ and ‘UberX’ have also been hiked to INR 1.5 per minute. When contacted, an Uber spokesperson said, “Starting January 5, 2017, we have made some changes to our pricing structure in Delhi-NCR in order to serve the city better.” The prices are expected to go up by 10% to 15% , the spokesperson added.



Last year, Uber had introduced ‘upfront fare’ under which the company calculates and shows rates depending on expected time and distance of travel and local traffic. The fares fluctuate due to demand. Affordable pricing has been one of the important factors driving the uptake of on-demand taxi services in the country.

