Uber partners with Maverick Helicopters in Las Vegas Uber Technologies has partnered with Maverick Helicopters during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas to help attendees experience the Las Vegas Strip. The limited-time offer allows CES attendees to request an UberCHOPPER on their smart phone right from the Las Vegas Strip for USD 99 per person (normally USD 124 per person) from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4 till Sunday, January 8.



Once the ride has been initiated, an Uber vehicle will pick up the rider from their location on the Strip and take them to the UberCHOPPER lounge at Maverick Helicopters’ Las Vegas terminal where they will board an Airbus EC130/H130 ECO-Star helicopter and fly high above the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, Sprint will sponsor free UberCHOPPER flights for riders who enter the promo code “SPRINTCHOPPER”. This promotion will only be offered from January 5 to 8 with limited seats available.



The 12 to 15 minute Vegas Nights flight showcases the entertainment capital of the world from a birds-eye-view aboard the most luxurious tourism-based helicopter. Each aircraft seats up to seven guests and offers panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip with live-narration from the pilot's about the surrounding attractions.



