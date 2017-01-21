Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS UBM India to host 24th edition of SATTE from Feb 15 to 17 in Delhi UBM India will be hosting the 24th edition of SATTE, South Asia's popular travel trade show from February 15 to 17, 2017 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The expo is represented by more than 870 exhibitors and participants from over 40 countries and 28 Indian states, with several exhibitors making an inroad to SATTE 2017 for the first time.



Spread over 3 days, the expo will be witness to several partnerships and announcements that promise to augur in new trends in the industry. Visitors at the signature expo can expect to witness a number of features including a special pavilion of 12 start-ups and venture capital firms that will be on board to provide seed investments for innovative ideas.



The expo will see participation from almost all State Tourism Boards. USA, Mexico, Peru, Czech Republic, Spain, Russia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Israel, Thailand, Indonesia, Macau, Fiji, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, New Zealand, Reunion Island and Egypt tourism boards amongst others have confirmed their participation with Peru, Vietnam and Sharjah joining in for the first time. Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are partner countries for SATTE 2017. The expo is also going to witness an active participation from key hospitality players and various travel trade associations.



Speaking on the upcoming 24th edition of SATTE and its latest developments, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “SATTE has now become an institution and has evolved as a truly global exhibition in this part of the world. In spite of worldwide uncertainties this year, it stands taller than ever before. SATTE has an expected turnout of over 21,000 qualified travel professionals – each visiting the expo with a high expectancy from the event and its innovative, solution-driven features like the knowledge seminars, product launches and a grand Awards Night that is set to celebrate excellence and innovation within the industry.”



One of the key features of SATTE 2017 will be the conference programme scheduled for February 15 and 16 that is expected to provide industry discussions and sharing of new insights pertaining to the sector and industry best practices. Additionally, SATTE will also host six panel discussions this year.



UBM India will be hosting the SATTE Awards 2017 for the first time. The awards will recognise and celebrate the excellence, achievements, and innovations of key players in the Travel and Tourism industry. The 19 award categories will cover various segments of the travel and tourism industry including airlines, cruise, tour operators, hotels, destinations, online travel portals, to name just a few.



