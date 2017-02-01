STRATEGY

Union Budget 2017-18 evokes mixed reaction from Tourism & Hospitality sector The travel trade, nevertheless, expressed its delight with the direct and indirect benefits being announced in the budget for the tourism and hospitality sector. Most of the people here in trade appreciated the budget and only a handful showed the real picture.



Despite major push, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality’s (FAITH) recommendation of ‘Holiday in India’ on the lines of ‘Make in India’ also could not make it to the end list. However, the Federation’s suggestion to launch five new Special Tourism Zones was announced in the present budget.





PP Khanna, President, ADTOI

The present budget hasn't much focused on the tourism and hospitality sector. Though indirect benefits such as infrastructure development, skilling of youth and enhancing of education system is sure to have a positive effect in the long term. With such initiatives, people will experience better facilities and better education will also give them an improved civic sense. The Finance Minister announced setting up of 100 foreign language institutes pan India and has allocated funds for women safety.

The government is spirited to turnaround basic facilities and other related sectors will also fall in shape in due course of time. Overall, by 2020, I believe that the travel and tourism industry will be in a much better shape.



Guldeep Singh Sahni, President, OTOAI

OTOAI is very disappointed with the budget for 2017-18. The increasing heavy tax burden is a major deterrent in the growth of tourism sector, especially for outbound tour operators, who are witnessing a drastic downturn in business with the recent tax ruling and the upcoming GST. This is further challenging the travellers, jobs and revenue generation for the country.

there is nothing in the budget to boost outbound travel. Even the domestic travel sector hasn't received much of a philip. The government keeps highlighting the importance of tourism but it's all in vain.



Rajeev Kohli, Senior Vice President, IATO

One more year, one more budget, and yet again little to boost the tourism sector. Despite being over 7% of the Indian GDP with over 37 million+ jobs, the support needed to boost this declining industry was missing, At least, our consecutive governments are consistent in not giving a damn of what the sector has been asking for.



Jaideep Ghosh, Partner & Head-Tourism & Hospitality, KPMG India

Recognising the significance of the tourism sector as a key generator of direct as well as indirect employment in the country, the Union Budget announced measures to promote the sector. Significant emphasis on augmenting transport infrastructure and railway safety & convenience would have positive impact.

However, these measures are incremental in nature and are expected to provide only a moderate boost. Nonetheless, reduction in taxes levied on small and medium businesses is likely to provide some comfort factor to the sector, which is currently adversely affected by a relatively high taxation in comparison with other tourism-focussed countries. Further, proposed relaxation in labour laws is also likely to provide relief to the labour-intensive sector.

In conclusion, the tourism and hospitality sector would need greater support from the government to thrive in an increasingly competitive domestic as well as international markets.



Kapil Goswamy, CEO & Managing Director, BigBreaks.com

The budget 2017 has once again disappointed the travel industry. Despite being a key sector of the economy that brings multiplier benefits, the travel and tourism sector stands largely ignored. Our concerns about high tax rates are valid concerns and we are dejected that the government paid no heed to them. Across the world, governments provide huge incentives and tax breaks to the travel industry to encourage inflow of tourists. However, in India we continue to be a highly taxed sector which makes us incompetitive as compared to other destinations.

The only notable announcements have been the creation of five special tourism zones and the revival of the Incredible India campaign. Both are positive moves but they will have only long term impacts. We are awaiting more details on the former. Similarly, announcement to improve road infrastructure also has latent benefits for the tourism sector as it encourages travelling.

Aurvind Lama, Co-founder & CEO, Travelyaari

The union budget has bought in progressive outlook with due importance given to infrastructure development and technology development. The investment proposed in building National Highways along with developing road network is a welcome step especially for players like us in the bus transport industry. This infrastructural development will greatly benefit the travel and tourism sector too. Focus on improving internet and broadband connection in rural areas will go a long way to digitise cashless economy and connecting them to the main stream.



Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com

This year’s budget is a progressive one and lays out a wider government policy towards achieving greater macro-economic stability and better fiscal management. The announcement of creating 5 special tourism zones, in partnership with states, will lead to creation of new tourist hubs and catalyse both domestic and inbound tourism. The sharp focus on building improved connectivity, particularly investment in road, railways & airport infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country, is a welcome move for the travel & tourism sector. This will put a much larger number of destinations on the tourist map by reducing the travel time to these smaller cities and towns. The reduction in personal taxes should also result in more disposable income in the hands of Indians, which should boost the tourism sector as well.



Rakshit Desai, Managing Director, FCM Travel Solutions

With an objective to clearly give a further impetus to both domestic and inbound tourism, we feel the strategic vision for ‘The Incredible India 2.0’ campaign announced by the Finance Ministry is a positive step. This kind of support from the government goes a long way in creating awareness and should further help India get a distinct competitive edge vis-à-vis other destinations. Connectivity is another very significant part of tourism. The budget this year focuses on building infrastructure with significant investments in roads, railways and airports in Tier II cities to boost regional connectivity to far-flung areas. This we believe will encourage tourists to visit more places in their local vicinity or within India itself.



Simon Fiquet, General Manager, SEA & India, Expedia

The budget continued to build on the government’s transformational and reforms focused direction to energise the Indian economy. The government recognises travel & tourism as a key sector with the potential to generate employment as well forex and hence addressed the developmental needs of the sector at a structural as well as at a consumer level. The sustained focus on infrastructure development and modernisation will be key to cater to the needs of this industry especially – both domestic as well as foreign tourists.

Further, the budget announced 5 special tourism zones to be developed in partnership with states and better rural infrastructure that could augment emerging trends like rural /experiential tourism. The government is truly focused on transforming India digitally and with its unwavering focus on tourism, we expect the sector to witness robust growth in the coming years.



Albert Tjoeng, Assistant Director, Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific, International Air Transport Association (IATA)

The Finance bill 2017 has added new provisions for the future introduction of submission of PNR data by airlines to the Indian Customs. IATA hopes that the established global standards for transmission of PNRGOV data would be adhered to. We would also urge that stakeholder consultations precede the development of any regulations detailing the form and data elements for this information.



Heena Akhtar, Founder, TripXOXO

The launch of Incredible India 2.0 campaign across the world will be a welcome move. This will give a huge boost of the tourism sector including additional job opportunities across segments. Great emphasis being on the development of infrastructure will benefit the industry in the long run. The tourism industry in India has a huge potential and we look forward to better growths and higher returns.



Tarun Gulati, Co-Founder, DJUBO

Although demonetisation and preventing tax evasion remained the dominant theme in this year's budget, quite a few of the budget announcements are likely to have a positive impact on the tourism sector. Key initiatives include development of five Special Tourism Zones and launch of the second take on the extremely well-received Incredible India campaign.

While there is little relief in taxes levied on the hospitality sector, something which the hospitality sector was expecting with this budget, the reduction in corporate taxes aimed at SMEs, will benefit the independent hoteliers and hospitality service providers. The listing of IRCTC on the stock market should allow it to make even greater contribution to the Indian tourism scene.

This year's budget pushed one of the largest infrastructural spend, with a major chunk going to road and rail connectivity, should be able to sufficiently assist tourism development.

Hence, the Budget 2017 did not introduce any paradigm shifts for the hospitality industry, it should surely keep pushing the demand in a positive direction and the key to capitalise on it for hoteliers is going to be leveraging the right technologies.



Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO

The launch of the Incredible India 2.0 campaign will result in greater tourist interest and inflow from overseas, creating a huge demand and opportunity for the Indian hospitality industry. The proposed creation of 5 special tourism zones in partnership with state governments will also provide excellent fillip to domestic tourism. It is encouraging to note the government's focus on infrastructure development as it forms the backbone of tourism and hospitality sector. Furthermore, reduction in tax rate for SME and the push towards digital economy by de-incentivising cash transactions will support new-age businesses and start-ups.



Dilip Datwani, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI)

We had very high expectations from this year's Union Budget for tourism and hospitality. Based on the Government's vision for tourism and our hopes were to receive the much needed reduction in taxes which would come into effect in the GST roll-out later this year. Also we had hoped that the government would grant infrastructure status to hotels with a project cost of INR 25 crore as against the present INR 250 crore. But there has been no mention on any of the critical aspects for promoting tourism.



Kamlesh Barot, Past President, HRAWI

For the hospitality industry the only take-away from the Union Budget 2017 is the 5 per cent tax reduction which is applicable for all MSMEs. Other than that, the Government has announced plans to establish five tourism zones in the next Financial Year with Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) set-up. There is no clarity on what or where the Government plans to execute this project. Despite acknowledging tourism's potential in creating a multiplier effect for the economy, the Finance Minister has not really marked out anything significant for its promotion.



Dhaval Jani, Vice President-Sales & Marketing, V Resorts

We were expecting much more for the travel and tourism industry and we are a bit disappointed that the Government did not announce any package, incentive for the sector. The good news is the emphasis on improving the infrastructure - that of 3500 railway lines across India, setting up of airports in Tier-II cities and dedicated trains for religious tourism – will ultimately work in encouraging people to travel more. But it all depends on the implementation and the time for the projects to materialise. The announcement of ‘no service charge’ on IRCTC bookings, done clearly to encourage digitization is a move that will benefit a company like us. This move will create a healthy approach of travellers towards travel planning online, spells good news as 80% of our transactions happen online. The announcement of 'no service charge' on IRCTC bookings, done clearly to encourage digitization is a move that will benefit a company like us. This move will create a healthy approach of travellers towards travel planning online, spells good news as 80% of our transactions happen online.



