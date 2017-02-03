Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Venture Marketing now the India Rep for Running on Waves Running on Waves is a premium-class ocean-going passenger sailing vessel, 64 m long (209 ft) , capacity 42 guests in 18 ensuite cabins. The company offers Cruise as well as charters to client for sailing ashore in countries like Greece, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Turkey, France, Spain, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt-all within easy reach by Running on Waves.



Konstantin Smirnov, Chief Commercial Officer, Running on Waves said, “India has been a fast growing market for cruise and we would like to offer a unique product for experiential clients who love a new experience in the segment. We are delighted to partner with Venture Marketing as our extended team to help the product get the desired audience with their great knowledge and understanding of the marketplace.”

