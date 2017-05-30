Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS VFS Global awarded with IMC Digital Technology Award VFS Global has received the IMC Digital Technology Award for its pioneering Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) Mobile App, the first transactional mobile app for visa application, developed for Emirates Airline passengers flying to the UAE.



The recognition was awarded by the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and received in the category of Digitally Enabled Organization in Large Enterprise. At the ceremony held on April 13, 2017, the award was handed over by Padma Bhushan F C Kohli to VFS Global’s Chief Information Officer-Dhiren Savla.



The first-of-its-kind mobile app, developed by VFS Global’s UAE visa processing arm DVPC, allows customers to apply for an UAE visa anywhere, anytime, via a smartphone. Applicants can also book appointments online, track passports, create profiles, save documents on the app, and apply and pay for visas using their smartphone.



In another honour, Savla has won two prestigious awards at the recently held CIO POWER LIST 2017 Awards. Cementing his contribution in technology innovation, Dhiren was conferred the Transformation Icon and Travel and Hospitality Icon.



Commenting on the occasion, he said "In the last few years, CIO Power List has become de-facto list of leading CIOs shaping various organization's future. It is humbling to receive this prestigious recognition & it puts even more pressure to keep contributing in all spheres of business & technology."



