VFS Global expands Thai visa application centres to 13 Indian cities

VFS Global has received authorisation from the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi and its Consulates in Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai to process Thailand visa applications across India. With this, VFS Global has expanded its network of Thailand Visa Application Centres (VACs) to 13 cities to include West India.





VFS Global has already been servicing Thailand visas in East, North and South India, with centres in the cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kochi and Chandigarh. With the addition of operations in Western India, travellers can now also apply for a Thailand visa at any one of the VFS Global Thailand VACs in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Goa.



When applying through VFS Global, applicants will be able to avail of the additional benefits on offer across VFS Global’s Visa Application Centres including services such as SMS updates, courier services, online tracking services, among others.



According to Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, “Thailand has long been a popular destinati0n for Indian travellers, and a long-standing partner of VFS Global. For well over a decade, we have proudly served The Royal Thai Embassy and The Royal Thai Consulate General in India, with nine centres. It is therefore an honour to announce that VFS Global has been authorised to expand its Thailand visa services across India through its network of visa centres in 13 cities. We look forward to successful operations in the new cities, and to many more years of strong association with Thailand.”





