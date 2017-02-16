Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS VFS Global wins contracts to manage India visa services in Spain, Thailand & South Africa As part of its expanding visa services network for the Government of India’s Ministry of External Affairs worldwide, VFS Global will manage India visa processing services in three additional countries: Spain, Thailand and South Africa. VFS Global has served the Government of India since 2007, and manages visa processing for the client government in 12 countries.



The Embassy of India in Spain and VFS Global have signed a four-year contract to manage India visa processing services in three cities: Madrid, Barcelona and Las Palmas. The new centres in these cities are on schedule to open in April. The centres will be equipped with world-class facilities aimed at promoting inbound business and leisure travel into India from Spain.



VFS Global won the contract to offer India visa processing services in Spain in July 2016. Besides foreigners visiting India, the Indian diaspora in Spain is also expected to benefit from these centres as they will offer other consular services such as registration of births, passport renewal services, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services, etc.



Spain is the 12th country where VFS Global will begin visa processing operations for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.



Additionally, VFS Global signed the contract to manage India visa processing in Thailand, on January 5 and the services in the cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai were launched on February 1 2017, and will enhance accessibility to visa services for travellers from Thailand. Last November, VFS Global also launched India Visa Application Centres in South Africa (Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town), the first country on the African continent where VFS Global has commenced visa processing services on behalf of the Government of India.



