Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Via.com unveils exclusive App for corporates Via.com recently unveiled an exclusive app for its corporate clients-Via Corporate. The Android app which is now available on Google Play Store is expected to make travel management simpler and faster in 2017. With Via Corporate, the company expects an upsurge in bookings from the existing pool of over 5000 corporate users. The company is currently witnessing over 30% growth in its corporate travel business. Via.com is also looking at increasing the corporate client base through the app.



With this new development, Via.com becomes the only player to have an exclusive array of services such as Expense Management, Approval System, etc. for its corporate users. Talking about the new app launch, Manish Raj, Vice President & Business Head - Corporate Travel Services at VIA.com said, “Via Corporate app is aimed at providing our corporate clients with more choice and control, while reducing the costs associated with managing travel. With this app, corporate users will be able to save on business travel transaction costs, while benefiting from a unique combination of VIA’s technology expertise and high-touch service in a single, complete solution along with comprehensive content.”



Some of the remarkable features of the app include lowest fare calendar and roundtrip fares in a single screen for airline bookings; last-minute nearby hotel bookings and display of map view of hotels; and real time chat with travel assistants.



