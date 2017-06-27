Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Vishal Sinha appointed as CEO - India for Carlson Wagonlit Travel Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) has appointed Vishal Sinha as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CWT India. He will be based in CWT India’s head office in Gurgaon.



Reporting to Kai Chan, President for Asia Pacific, CWT, Sinha will be a member of CWT’s Asia Pacific leadership team. He takes over from Geeta Jain, who has moved into a new global role at CWT as Strategic Program Vice President, responsible for driving innovation and business transformation.



“India’s fast-growing business travel market represents tremendous potential for CWT,” said Chan. “Vishal’s extensive experience in the industry will ensure that we are in a strong position to expand our business in this market, while providing the best possible service to our clients. He has a proven track record in developing successful organizations, and I’m confident our business in India will reach new heights under his leadership,”added Chan.



Sinha will lead CWT India’s team of over 1,200 people across nine offices, delivering customer experience to more than 180 corporate clients in India. He will also be responsible for growing CWT’s business in India, particularly with local companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), many of whom do not yet have managed travel programs.



Sinha has more than 20 years of experience in the travel industry, including considerable international experience. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer of TUI India. Prior to that he spent seven years based in Tokyo, Japan as a Regional General Manager at British Airways. He has also held a number of other business development and management roles at British Airways based in India, the UAE, Hong Kong and China.



Sinha holds a Master of Arts degree from Delhi University, as well as a Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the UK. He is fluent in English and Hindi.



