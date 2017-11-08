Vistara passenger traffic surges to 81% in September quarter

According to a PTI report, the Tata- SIA joint venture airline, Vistara, carried 81% more passengers at 1.1 million in the three months ended September 30 over the same period last year. The third full-service domestic carrier after state owned Air India and Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways, Vistara had flown six lakh passengers in the July-September period of the fiscal. The airline has already proposed to launch international operations from mid next year.





The massive jump in airline's passengers traffic came on the back of a 45% increase in the number of seats flown during the period as well as expansion of the fleet to 16 aircraft from 12 at the end of Sept 2016, the airline said. Vistara, which launched its services about three years ago, currently flies only on domestic routes. The number of seats flown by the airline stood at 12,79,800 in the September quarter of the ongoing fiscal as compared to 8,84,762 in the July-September period of last year, Vistara said.



