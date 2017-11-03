Winter sees rise in travel booking

According to a report in the Times of India, an increasing number of travellers from Hyderabad and across the country are planning and investing on holidays for the upcoming season as travel agents report a significant rise in bookings for winter. The demand in the international and domestic sector has gone up this year, according to travel agents. While the demand for international holidays has gone up to 22 per cent compared with the winter of 2016, the demand for domestic holidays has gone up by around 18 per cent in the same period.





According to Cox and Kings, an increased number of nights and higher transaction values are being observed on international vacations this year. Karan Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox and Kings, said, “There is a significant rise in bookings for winter season. Europe is the most famous destination to enjoy snow during winter. Europe, Dubai, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are the six best-selling destinations for winter vacations this year. Countries with visa on arrival or where the lead time to obtain the visa is less are in demand for short weekend trips. Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Indonesia (Bali) are the top picks among these. Among domestic destinations, Kerala, Andaman, Rajasthan, Goa and Himachal are the flavours of the season.” “For international vacations, we see increased number of nights and higher transaction values,” he added. Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra- .com, also pointed out how short international trips are preferred by travellers from Hyderabad for winter season. “Vacation in winters has become an accepted norm for Indians similar to taking a break during summer. We have seen a growing number of travellers opting international destinations for their winter vacations. While destinations like Europe, US, Dubai and South East Asia continue to attract the bulk of tourists from across the country, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius and Bali, are some more niche destinations for activities seeing excellent demand. Some travellers are also looking for specific winter activities like skiing, sleighing and ice skating,” he said.