Monday, 23 October, 2017, 14 : 00 PM [IST]

With more funds, tourism industry can grow at 2.5%: Assocham
According to a PTI report, the travel and tourism industry has the potential to grow at 2.5 per cent on the back of higher budgetary allocation, says a report. The industry has tremendous potential provided the budgetary allocation is enhanced from the current 0.09 per cent of the total allocation to at least 0.15 per cent in 2018-19, said the study by Assocham and YES Bank. It also proposed developmental interventions, including infrastructure upgrade and new tourism themes, to upscale the industry. The total contribution of travel and tourism was $208.9 billion, or 9.6 per cent of GDP in 2016, and this is forecast to rise by 6.7 per cent in 2017 and 10 per cent in 2027, according to the World Trade and Tourism Council.
 
