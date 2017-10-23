Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS WIYO Travels looking at expanding its offerings to offbeat destinations Mumbai-based WIYO Travels is strategically planning to increase its business by launching packages to offbeat destinations like Kenya, Morocco, Bulgaria, Fiji and Kazakhstan. Started in 2006 by Jay Kantawala, WIYO Travels is a self-funded travel and tour operating company which focuses on offering customised services to its clients. According to Kantawala, the company is also innovating its online portal which will assist customers in self customising the tour packages and other tour booking options.



Nearly 60 to 65% of the total business for WIYO Travels comes from the leisure travel segment while the remaining business is from corporate entities, serving clients like Four Seasons, Della Adventures, etc. According to Kantawala, expatriate clients like consul generals and other foreign delegates moving to India for three to four years have been the substantial clients for the company as they look for exploring India, and neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Dubai, etc. “Our main forte has been leisure travel segment and we will continue to expand our services in this segment. Destinations like Kenya, Morocco and Fiji have been popular among Indians, but these destinations have many offbeat offerings especially in terms of wildlife.”



Serving approx 1,000 customers annually, WIYO Travels has been recording around 40% year-on-year growth since inception with domestic travellers being the majority contributors. The company prefers doing direct business concentrating wholly on B2C platform. For marketing and promotions, the company uses social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter