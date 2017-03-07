Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS Wong Chuk Hang to host 9 day HKwalls celebration from March 18 HKwalls returns this March for a nine-day celebration of street art and creative collaboration in the industrial district of Wong Chuk Hang. From March 18 to 26, the festival will engage the public with an incredible line- up of live mural painting, a print exhibition featuring the artists and more programmes to be announced later. The HKwalls team is on the lookout for new talent to participate in the festival and is currently holding an open call for any Hong Kong-based artists to apply.



Continuing their mission to create public art spaces all over Hong Kong, HKwalls’ move to the industrial district will be an exciting change of pace. Wong Chuk Hang has undergone significant transformation in the past few years, it is now home to many notable galleries, as well as photography, design and art studios. HKwalls’ goal for 2017 is to take that transformation outside and bring some colour to the streets.



Since launching in 2014, HKwalls has aimed to strengthen the link between art and the public space. The organisation is continuing partnerships with Vans, eicó paints, MTN, and Eggshell Stickers. And neighbourhood establishments, Ovolo Southside and Young Master Ales are doubling down on their commitment to the district with their support.



"As the headline sponsor for 2 consecutive years, we are happy to see HKwalls Festival pushing their mission to provide a platform that showcases best in class local and international artists. HKwalls shares the same values that Vans holds dear and is a great opportunity to support local commitments to Hong Kong's creative community," said Mathew Morgan, Marketing Director, Vans, APAC.



HKwalls is looking to broaden the lineup of participating local artists, and through the open call hopes to discover new Hong Kong-based talents to support and give them a platform in which to showcase their art.



“As a newcomer to street art, HKwalls is a wonderful opportunity to get a better understanding of the local art scene and to exchange ideas and techniques with both Hong Kong based and international artists,” said Kristopher Ho, a local artist who participated in the festival in 2016. “The best thing about HKwalls is that it’s not exclusive to street and graffiti artists, but an opportunity to explore this form of art with people from other related fields. The immense energy of the event really provides a glimpse of the future of street art in Hong Kong and around the world.”



