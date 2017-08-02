Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Trade News Details TRADE NEWS WTTC appoints Gloria Guevara Manzo as new President & CEO The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the appointment of Gloria Guevara Manzo as its new President & CEO. Guevara served as Secretary of Tourism for Mexico and CEO of the Mexican Tourism Board from 2010 to 2012, Minister in the cabinet of President Calderón. Prior to that she worked for global distribution system Sabre where most recently she was CEO of Sabre Mexico, reporting to the board of directors of a joint venture between Aeroméxico, Mexicana and Sabre Holdings. She is currently Special Advisor on Government Affairs for the Centre on Health and the Global Environment at the School of Public Health, Harvard.



Announcing Guevara’s appointment, Gerald Lawless, Chairman, WTTC, said, “Gloria is a proven leader who is well known and well respected within the global Travel & Tourism sector. I am delighted that she will lead WTTC into the next phase of its development. Gloria was chosen from a competitive field of international candidates. With a career encompassing senior roles across private sector, government, and academia, she brings a unique combination of experience and expertise.”



Reflecting on her appointment, Guevara said, “I am excited to be taking up the role of President & CEO of WTTC. Over the past few years, WTTC has grown enormously in stature and impact. I look forward to building on this great foundation to expand the Council’s advocacy work for Travel & Tourism, a sector that accounts for 10% of the world’s GDP and 1 in 10 jobs. This is a critical time for Travel & Tourism and the 292 million people whose jobs depend on it.”



“Future forecasts are strong, but with ongoing terrorism and environmental challenges, compounded by a world that is simultaneously ever more connected yet increasingly divided, now, more than ever, the sector needs to come together with one voice. Travel & Tourism needs to show not only its economic importance but also how it is committed to creating sustainable livelihoods, protecting nature and cultures, and asserting itself as a responsible and leading player in this fast-evolving world. I am looking forward to working with the Chairman, Vice Chairs, Executive Committee and Members of WTTC to ensure that the voice of the Travel & Tourism is heard and understood by governments around the world,” she added.







