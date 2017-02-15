Yatra launches innovative campaign with Uber

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Yatra has launched first-of-its kind in-App integration with Uber. For this, it has now come up with an innovative campaign where they are offering free Uber rides to customers who book their flights on the Yatra website or App. The Uber integration was another initiative by Yatra to make travel seamless whereby customers could book their Uber rides directly through the Yatra app.The latest offering will provide flight bookers on Yatra with promo codes for free Uber rides which can be used on the Yatra App. Yatra customers who book a return flight would get 4 free Uber rides worth INR 1,000 which can be availed anytime after their travel date within the next 30 days. Commenting on the new offer,Vikrant Mudaliar, CMO, Yatra.com said,“Yatra has always been at the forefront of market innovation in the online travel space and the Uber integration was another step forward in providing our customers with comprehensive travel solutions and a seamless travel experience.The current campaign takes this integration to the next level by also delivering a great value for money offering while booking flights on Yatra.”