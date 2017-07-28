Airport norms breach to attract INR 5,000 fine now

According to a report in The Financial Chronicle, individuals who violate regulations at airports will now face higher penalties, with state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) putting in place revised fine amount. Any person contravening the AAI regulations will face up to INR 5,000 penalty, a steep hike from the earlier INR 500, as per the new regulations. Any continuing offence will attract an additional fine that may extend to INR 500 for everyday during which such violation continues after “the conviction for the first such contravention”. Under the earlier rules, this amount was just INR 20 per day.





The revised quantum of fines has been notified by way of amendments to the AAI (Management of Airports) Regulations, 2003. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman, AAI, said penalties have been increased, as the earlier quantum was not appropriate with the changing times. He also said that the revision is nothing to do with recent unruly behaviour of passengers. “It (amendment) has nothing to do with (any) recent incident. This has been under consideration for some time,” Mahapatra said. There have been instances of unruly behaviour at airports.





Meanwhile, the explosive trace device checks will be in place at airports in the national capital and Mumbai for Air India flights flying directly to the US, according to the government. Such checks will be for portable gadgets that are larger than a smart phone in order to comply with directions issued by the US authorities for foreign air carriers.