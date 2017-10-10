Smart city project aims at turning Puducherry into global tourism spot: Narayanasamy

According to a PTI report, the Smart City project being implemented in Puducherry with the French government aims at transforming the city into a global tourism destination by leveraging its heritage, cultural, spiritual and educational advantages, said V Narayanasamy, Chief Minister, Puducherry.





Speaking after inaugurating a one-day conference on ‘Implementation of Puducherry Smart City Project’ organised by Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd, which is executing it, he said France had been consistently supporting the Union Territory in various developmental projects. He said France-based Development Agency (Agence Francais pour Development) had signed an agreement with the Puducherry government in January 2016 to provide technical support in sustainable urban development through this project.





French Consul General in Puducherry Catherine Suard, Minister Counsellor and Head of the Regional Economic Department for South Asia (French Embassy) Jean Marc Fenet and Ministers of Puducherry were among those present.





An MoU for beach restoration project was inked between PSCDL and National Institute of Ocean Technology on the occasion.