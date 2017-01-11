 
Wednesday, 11 January, 2017, 16 : 30 PM [IST]

Vistara announces low fare scheme on anniversary
According to a report in The Financial Express, Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara launched a special fare scheme for economy travel with ticket prices starting as low as INR 899 across its domestic network for a limited period to celebrate its second anniversary. Customers booking tickets on Vistara’s website or mobile app will also get gift vouchers worth INR 500, a release said. Vistara, in which Tata Sons holds 51% share while the rest is with Singapore Airlines (SIA), took to the Indian skies on January 9,,2015. “Tickets can be booked starting today up to midnight of Friday (January 12) for travel between January 25 and October 1,2017,” the release said.
 
