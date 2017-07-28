Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Visa Updates Details VISA UPDATES Czech Republic with VFS Global opens visa application centre in Gurugram In a move that will ease the visa application process for potential travellers from the surrounding regions of Delhi/NCR, the Embassy of the Czech Republic and VFS Global have opened a Visa Application Centre in Gurugram. Earlier this month, visa applications centres were also opened for the Czech Republic in Chandigarh and Jalandhar.



The new centre in Gurugram is well located in the heart of the city, and will manage the increasing volumes of visa applications from North of India for travel to the Czech Republic.



Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, said, “The Gurugram centre marks the launch of another important location within Delhi & NCR where people can submit their Schengen visa applications for travel to the Czech Republic via VFS Global. We thus continue to deliver on our promises. This is not the end of our endeavours, as we will soon announce the opening of additional Czech Visa Applications Centres in the market.”



Commenting on the launch of the visa centre, Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, said, "It is our privilege to be the trusted partner of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in India. The extension of our association with this esteemed client across the region reflects their faith in our ability to provide services to enhance the visa application experience for travellers. In view of the increase in travel to the Czech Republic, we are confident our efforts will make the travel experience seamless and smooth."



