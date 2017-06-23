Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Visa Updates Details VISA UPDATES VFS Global appoints Mukesh Jain as Chief Technology Officer VFS Global has appointed Mukesh Jain to a newly created role of Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will lead the company’s strategic thrust towards introducing advanced technology-driven projects that involve digital transformation, innovation, analytics and interoperability of systems.



He comes to VFS Global with a rich experience of 21 years in strategic product engineering and innovation, setting up and leading global product engineering teams and building large scale technology products from ground-up along with in-depth analytics.



Jain joins VFS Global’s senior leadership team and reports directly to VFS Global Group CEO Zubin Karkaria. He will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office.



Prior to joining VFS Global, Jain worked for Microsoft Corporation and for Reliance Jio, among other companies. During his 13-year stint with the Microsoft Corporation, Jain notably designed two solutions specifically for Microsoft founder Bill Gates – one of which is the now widely used ‘Quick Flag’ feature in Outlook to help mark mails for followup, and the other was Microsoft’s first machine learning based Junk Email filter.



He has been part of core teams that engineered and delivered large scale high quality products, like Microsoft Outlook, Office Accelerators, Outlook Web Access, Bing Search, Bing Analytics and Advertising (Mobile, Display, Video, XBox & Search Ads) globally.



He is active in academia and regularly delivers lectures at IITs, IIMs, NITs, BITS Pilani, Engg Colleges, Business Schools and international conferences. Amidst his demanding professional life, Jain has also published two books in the United States of America ('Delivering successful projects with TSP and Six Sigma' and 'Web Performance Improvements') and has won several prominent awards and accolades.



