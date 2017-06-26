Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Visa Updates Details VISA UPDATES VFS Global inaugurates Germany Visa Application Centre in Bengaluru The new Germany Visa Application Centre was formally inaugurated in Langford Town by representatives from the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany and VFS Global in Bengaluru, on June 23, 2017.



Margit Hellwig-Bötte, Consul General of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bengaluru, and Jürgen Pengel, Consul and Head of the Consular Department of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bengaluru, formally inaugurated the centre.



Speaking about the new centre, Hellwig-Bötte said, “With the constantly rising number of visa applications ?we turn to our most trusted partner VFS for support. I am happy about our smooth functioning cooperation and the state-of-the-art new facility.”



Commenting on the launch, Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East & South Asia, VFS Global, said, “The increased size and amenities at the new centre are already being well received among visa applicants and the travel trade, motivating us to further enhance the quality of our infrastructure and services so that visitors to the centre can enjoy seamless and hassle-free visa services. We are confident the new Germany Visa Application Centre will offer much convenience to travellers, and go a long way in facilitating travel to Germany.”



Services at the spacious new facility, which moved from its earlier location in Shivaji Nagar, commenced in March this year. The centre in Langford town houses visa operations of 31 diplomatic missions (including Germany) under one roof. With more counters for applicants and expansive waiting and registration areas, the new centre has a larger Premium Lounge for applicants looking for more personalised assistance. An ATM has also been installed within the premises for the convenience of all applicants.



Germany visa applicants can avail of separate submission counters, biometric booths, and dedicated services in the Premium Lounge. They can make payments by credit and debit card (in addition to cash payments) at this Visa Application Centre.



